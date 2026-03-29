UltraTech Strengthens Water Availability In Anantapur Through Responsible Water Stewardship

Andhra Pradesh Cement Works, UltraTech’s integrated manufacturing unit in Anantpur district, reaffirms its commitment on World Water Day to responsible water stewardship, through focused water management practices and effective governance systems. The unit undertakes proactive efforts for harvesting, reducing, reusing, and recycling water both within its premises as well as within the communities where it operates, through its community water conservation initiatives.

The unit’s watershed project has seen significant progress since its inception, and in 2025, Andhra Pradesh Cement Works harvested and recharged over 5.5 lakh cubic metres of water, while cumulatively harvesting and recharging over 22 lakh cubic metres of water since the start of the project. As part of these efforts, the unit undertook the construction of 13 check dams, water tanks and sunken ponds cumulatively in its operating communities (up to 31st March, 2025), benefiting over 3600 farmers in the same period.At the Company level, in FY25, UltraTech harvested and recharged over 16.2 million cubic metres of water through its community watershed projects and conservation initiatives across its units. This has contributed to improved water access, enhanced agricultural productivity and strengthened rural livelihoods in remote locations across India.In addition to its community water conservation initiatives, UltraTech also takes a multi-pronged approach to water conservation within its manufacturing operations. This includes water harvesting interventions such as turning exhausted mine pits into reservoirs and building roof-top rainwater harvesting structures in addition to increased use of recycled water and initiatives to increase water-use efficiency across manufacturing operations. Cumulatively, through all its water management initiatives, both within its units and in the local communities, UltraTech has helped to reuse, recycle, harvest and recharge over 120 million cubic metres of water in FY25.