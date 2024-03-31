Two Srikakulam teachers suspended for election campaigning violations

Visakhapatnam: The District Educational Officer (DEO) of Srikakulam, K Venkataeswara Rao, announced the suspension of two teachers on Saturday for violating the model code of conduct by participating in election campaigns.

Behera Madhava Rao, a senior grade teacher at Peddanchala Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School, was reportedly campaigning for a political party through local newspapers. The Returning Officer (RO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Palasa, Bharat Nayak, investigated the reports and confirmed Rao's involvement, leading to his suspension.

In a separate incident, Choudhary Lakshminarayana, a teacher at Mogupuram Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School in the Saravakota mandal, was found campaigning on WhatsApp. The Mandal Education Officer verified the activity, and Lakshminarayana was subsequently suspended.