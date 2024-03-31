Top
Two Srikakulam teachers suspended for election campaigning violations

DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 4:10 AM GMT
Two Srikakulam teachers suspended for election campaigning violations
Two teachers were suspended for violating the model code of conduct by participating in election campaigns in Srikakulam on Saturday. (DC Image)

Visakhapatnam: The District Educational Officer (DEO) of Srikakulam, K Venkataeswara Rao, announced the suspension of two teachers on Saturday for violating the model code of conduct by participating in election campaigns.

Behera Madhava Rao, a senior grade teacher at Peddanchala Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School, was reportedly campaigning for a political party through local newspapers. The Returning Officer (RO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Palasa, Bharat Nayak, investigated the reports and confirmed Rao's involvement, leading to his suspension.

In a separate incident, Choudhary Lakshminarayana, a teacher at Mogupuram Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) School in the Saravakota mandal, was found campaigning on WhatsApp. The Mandal Education Officer verified the activity, and Lakshminarayana was subsequently suspended.

