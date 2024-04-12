Hyderabad: Two persons travelling in a car had miraculous escapes when the ramp of a building under construction collapsed and centres sheets fell on the vehicle on the 100 Feet road in Madhapur on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said that the upper part of the car was crushed while the two occupants managed to escape with minor injuries.

Car owner Rajesh said, "It's outrageous that negligence at a construction site could result in such a dangerous situation. I demand strict action against those responsible for this negligence."

Madhapur police said that further investigation is underway.





Nine gamblers arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad special operations team and Madhapur police jointly conducted a raid on an apartment in Chandanayaka Thanda arrested nine individuals for indulging in gambling activities, and seized Rs 2,71,500 cash and mobiles from their possession on Friday.

Those arrested included Muddala Venkata Krishna Rao, Pabba Ravindar, Veerapani Narsimha Rao, Sunkara Ravishankar, Dakar Rama Rao, A.R. Satyaraju, Singhadri Srinivas, Gaddala Dileep Kumar, and Basaboina Ranjith.

Madhapur police are currently investigating the case. They said that a case has been registered.





Couple found dead in Mahbubabad forest

Warangal: A husband and his wife, who were facing allegations of killing their two daughters, were found dead in the deep forest region of Ankannagudem village of Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

Police said they received information from the locals about the bodies of a man and a woman and rushed to the spot.

After observing the bodies, which were severely decomposed, the police identified them as P. Anil (26) and Devi (22).

On March 10, their daughters Jaswitha (1) and Lohitha (2) were found dead in suspicious circumstances in their house. From then onwards, the couple went missing. They were accused of killing their daughters by mixing poison in milk and feeding them.

The police officials registered the case against Anil and Devi, who were found dead on Friday.