Two Killed by Lightning Strikes in Vijayapura District in Karnataka

Gururaj A Paniyadi
11 April 2024 5:06 PM GMT
Lightning strikes amid dark clouds in Vijayapura district, causing fatalities. (DC File Image)

VIJAYAPURA: Two people were killed due to lightning in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

According to officials, Beerappa (15) of Indi town died when lightning struck him on Thursday evening. Another incident occurred at Masali BK village, where Somashekhar (45), who was in his field, died due to lightning around 5.30 pm.

Several parts of Vijayapura district recorded rain with lightning on Thursday.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state from April 11 to 13.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
thunderstorms lightning deaths 
India Southern States Karnataka 
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

