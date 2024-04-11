Two Killed by Lightning Strikes in Vijayapura District in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Two people were killed due to lightning in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

According to officials, Beerappa (15) of Indi town died when lightning struck him on Thursday evening. Another incident occurred at Masali BK village, where Somashekhar (45), who was in his field, died due to lightning around 5.30 pm.



Several parts of Vijayapura district recorded rain with lightning on Thursday.



According to the IMD, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state from April 11 to 13.



