Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Two killed as train runs over passengers at Jharkhand's Jamtara railway station

In Other News
Roshna Arafa Ali
28 Feb 2024 5:22 PM GMT
Two killed as train runs over passengers at Jharkhands Jamtara railway station
x
People stand near a railway track where at least two persons were run over and killed by a train near Kaljharia area, in Jamtara district, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jamtara: At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mujibur Rahman told reporters that the accident took place near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 pm and only two persons were killed.

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to chain pulling at 7 pm. At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away from where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the issue, it stated.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol, Chetna Nand Singh said the two persons killed were not Anga Express passengers.

The incident took place about one km from the stoppage of Angan Express, the DRM said.

"Anga Express stopped between Vidyasagar and Kasitar due to chain pulling. While the train was at a halt, another local train was passing in the UP direction. Two people who were walking on the track dashed against the train and succumbed to the injuries", Singh told reporters.

( Source : PTI )
train accident Jharkhand news 
Rest of India Jharkhand 
Roshna Arafa Ali
About the AuthorRoshna Arafa Ali

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X