Two killed, 15 injured in road accident

26 April 2024 3:46 PM GMT
Victims Were En Route to Badapahad Shrine When Tragedy Struck. (DC File Image)

NIZAMABAD: Two persons were killed and 15 others sustained injuries when their mini-lorry overturned at Mallaram Ghandi on Nizamabad-Varni road. The victims were going from Kammarpally to Badapahad to visit a temple when the accident occurred at about midnight on Thursday

The deceased were identified as Renjarla Shyamsunder, driver, and Vasantha of Kammarpally mandal headquarters town. According to sources, three families from Kammarpally had started for the Badapahad shrine. Police said that the driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned at the Mallaram Ghandi forest area.

Passers-by called the police and arranged to shift the injured to the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad. The bodies of the victims were shifted for a post-mortem. Nizamabad Rural police registered a case and investigation is on.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
