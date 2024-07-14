Two Kashmir Muslim clerics ‘bound down’ over hate speech

SRINAGAR: Two prominent Kashmiri clerics Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri and Abdur Rashid Dawoodi have been charged with criminal offence by the police amid uproar caused by their unsavoury remarks against the Shia Muslims' observing certain rituals that span the first ten days of Muharram, first month of the Islamic calendar.

These rituals are held globally by the Shia Muslims to commemorate the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein ibn Ali and his 72 family members and companions in the Battle of Karbala (Iraq) in 680 AD.

The police in southern Anantnag said that they have booked the duo over their inflammatory language against a specific community. A statement issued by it said, “Anantnag police have taken decisive action against two religious clerics, Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri and Abdur Rashid Dawoodi, for using inflammatory language targeting a specific community. The derogatory remarks made by the clerics were brought to the attention of the Anantnag police, who promptly initiated proceedings under the relevant provisions of the law. The clerics have been bound down to prevent further inflammatory speech”.

The police urged the public to report any instances of hate speech or inflammatory language to the authorities immediately.

A meeting of Sunni and Shia religious leaders, members of the civil society and other prominent citizens held here earlier this week had called for preserving the age-old harmony and camaraderie between the two sects of Muslims. The meeting had also urged the people to desist from uploading any belligerent or offensive posts or other material on social media whereas the religious leaders were asked to show restraint and not to make any controversial or hurtful statements during Muharram mourning for the sake of Shia-Sunni unity and brotherhood. Vast sections of the people have expressed their dismay over the two clerics from south Kashmir vitiating the atmosphere through their statements.

