Two Dead in Road Accident in AP

18 Feb 2024 7:47 PM GMT
Two Dead in Road Accident in AP
Two youths died in a road accident near Gubba Vari Palem village in Mummidivaram mandal on Sunday evening. (Representational DC file photo)

Kakinada: Two youths died in a road accident near Gubba Vari Palem village in Mummidivaram mandal on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Adabala Harsha, 23, of Amalapuram and Kommula Haney, 23, of Mamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district.

A third youth, A. Lokesh, was injured in the incident.

The three youths were going by bike from Ainavilli to Amalapuram when their bike hit a Coconut tree, police said.

Harsha died on the spot and Haney died on the way to the hospital at Amalapuram. A police case has been registered.

