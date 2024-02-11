Top
Home » Nation »In Other News

Two brothers drown in Mahbubabad lake

In Other News
DC Correspondent
11 Feb 2024 5:35 PM GMT
Two brothers drown in Mahbubabad lake
x
Two brothers drowned in a lake at Tadicherla village in Malhar Rao mandal of Mahbubabad district, where they were apparently trying to learn to swim on Sunday. (A representational image/PTI)

Warangal: Two brothers drowned in a lake at Tadicherla village in Malhar Rao mandal of Mahbubabad district, where they were apparently trying to learn to swim on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as Varun, 12, and Anil, 10, sons of Bonthula Raju. The two brothers along with their friends were playing near the lake on outskirts of the village. They entered the lake to try to swim but started drowning.

On noticing them, their friends shouted for help and rushed to the village and informed their parents. The children had drowned by the time help reached them. Police personnel retrieved the bodies and shifted them to a government hospital for postmortem and started an investigation after registering the case of death under suspicious circumstances.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Tadicherla Mahbubabad drown children 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X