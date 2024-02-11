Two brothers drown in Mahbubabad lake

Warangal: Two brothers drowned in a lake at Tadicherla village in Malhar Rao mandal of Mahbubabad district, where they were apparently trying to learn to swim on Sunday.

Police identified the victims as Varun, 12, and Anil, 10, sons of Bonthula Raju. The two brothers along with their friends were playing near the lake on outskirts of the village. They entered the lake to try to swim but started drowning.

On noticing them, their friends shouted for help and rushed to the village and informed their parents. The children had drowned by the time help reached them. Police personnel retrieved the bodies and shifted them to a government hospital for postmortem and started an investigation after registering the case of death under suspicious circumstances.