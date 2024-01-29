Tumakuru to Be Next Bengaluru City, Envisages DyCM

BENGALURU: Tumakuru is slated to be developed as an alternative to Bengaluru city, and the State Government is considering a long-term plan for the district's growth over the next 50 years, stated Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. He emphasized that the initiative aims to alleviate the congestion in Bengaluru city, situated about 70 km away.

Speaking at the launch of various developmental projects in Tumakuru on Monday, Shivakumar expressed confidence in Tumakuru's potential to evolve into a major city akin to Bengaluru. He highlighted the region's rich culture, historical significance, and religious heritage, with Tumakuru being renowned for coconut-based products, earning it the moniker "Kalpataru Nadu."Upon assuming charge of Bengaluru city, Shivakumar deliberated on strategies to decongest the city, considering places such as Ramnagar, Channaptana, Dodaballapura, and Nelamangala. Eventually, Tumakuru was chosen as the alternative development site.Referring to the period when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, Shivakumar mentioned the initiation of the Tumakuru Industrial Area to foster industrial growth. He asserted that the State Government would prioritize the development of the Bengaluru-Poona Industrial Corridor, which traverses through Tumakuru.Recalling his tenure as the Minister for Energy, Shivakumar appreciated the cooperation and support received from the people of Pavagada taluk in Tumakuru. He noted that farmers willingly leased their lands for the establishment of a Solar Power plant, covering approximately 10,000 acres. With an additional 10,000 acres in Pavagada, he envisaged the generation of around 2,000 megawatts of power, and the State Government plans to formulate a program in this regard.Recognizing the need to create employment opportunities in Tumakuru to prevent mass migration to Bengaluru city, Shivakumar pledged to implement programs for job generation. Additionally, he outlined plans to rejuvenate tanks in Tumakuru, aiming to uplift the lives of local farmers, while assuring that the State Government would fulfill its commitments to the electorate.