TTD to Host Hindu Dharmika Sadas in Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) would host a three-day Hindu Dharmika Sadas conference in Tirumala from February 3 with the aim of promoting the Hindu Sanatana Dharma traditions globally.

Invitations have been sent to pontiffs and heads of various mutts and representatives of Hindu charitable institutions. Notably, the TTD has increased its efforts to spread awareness on Lord Venkateswara and fund programmes that provide moral and material support to economically disadvantaged groups.



On Wednesday, TTD trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and top TTD officials inspected the arrangements at Astana Mandapam, the venue of the Dharmika Sadas deliberations.



Karunakar Reddy said the conference would initiate a spiritual movement to sustain Hindu values and traditions for future generations. Over the years, TTD's Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) has conducted religious outreach activities to counter conversions in rural and tribal areas, he noted.



"TTD has planned this Dharmika Sadas with the noble aim of propagating the tenets and wisdom contained in Hindu scriptures among today's youth. So far, 57 Hindu seers have consented to participate in the three-day session," he said.



He said, “Past TTD-sponsored initiatives such as Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamasthu and Kaisika Dwadasi have helped protect vulnerable groups from exploitative religious conversions."



"As home to the Lord Venkateswara shrine, Tirumala has attracted millions of Hindu devotees from India and overseas. "Once again this spiritual nucleus will steer a national movement to bolster Sanatana Hindu Dharma," Karunakar Reddy added.

