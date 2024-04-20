TSPSC Updates PET Vacancies with Horizontal Reservation for Women

HYDERABAD: The TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released an updated list of vacancies for the position of physical education teacher (PET) under Notification No. 16/2017, on Friday. This reflects the implementation of horizontal reservation for women as mandated by recent government orders.

In early February 2024, the state government issued two orders through GO Ms.No.3 by the department for women, children, disabled and senior citizens (Prog.I) dated February 10 and GO Ms. No. 35 from the general administration (Ser.D) department dated February 13. These orders established a framework for horizontal reservation, specifically benefiting women in the educational sector.

Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, TSPSC secretary, confirmed that the revised vacancies were aligned with these guidelines. The adjustments come after the commission received updated indents from the five residential educational institutions societies operating under the state, TREIS, TSWREIS, TTWREIS, MJPTBCWREIS, and TMREIS.

According to the updated notification, there are now 616 vacancies of PETs, detailed by the residential educational institutions societies. Candidates who have previously applied for the PET examination are urged to review the revised vacancy breakdown and related eligibility criteria posted on the TSPSC’s official website http://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC stressed that apart from the updated reservation and vacancy details, all other conditions and information provided in the original detailed notification of April 14, 2017, remain effective. This includes qualification requirements, application procedures, and selection criteria.