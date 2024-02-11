TSMC Reduces Registration Fees, Effective Feb 15

HYDERABAD: The TS Medical Council on Saturday revised in its fee for various registrations, starting from February 15, following the promises made by the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) during the council elections. The decision was made during its general body meeting on February 7.

The provisional registration fee has been halved to Rs 1,000, and for provisional registration of other countries, Rs 3,000. The final registration fee has also been halved to Rs 2,000 and registrations from other countries, Rs 5,000). The registration fee for PG diploma has been lowered to Rs 2,000, and for PG degree Rs 3,000. The renewal fee is now Rs 1,000.

Furthermore, the council has also revised fees for duplicate registrations and name changes, aiming to streamline the process and make it more accessible for medical professionals.