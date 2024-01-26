TSMC Files FIR against Quack

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Medical Council filed an FIR against a quack for running a clinic as a doctor without any qualification (MBBS degree). TSMC vigilance officer M. Ramu filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station against Mahesh, owner of First Aid Surakshita Clinic in Yousufguda, with proof of him prescribing medicines with the name Dr K. Mahesh.

The council has launched raids on quacks operating in the state and, in just a few weeks, visited a few clinics, catching many red-handed and issuing notices. “More raids are to happen soon; we will fulfil our promise of weeding out the problem that quacks pose to patients," said TSMC vice-chairman Srinivas Gundagani.

The TSMC secretary said that Healthcare Reforms Doctors’ Association (HRDA) has found close to a thousand quacks with enough evidence, especially in the form of prescriptions, that have been collected in recent months. "These were collected by several vigilant registered doctors whose patients had earlier consulted a quack and came back to them as a result of side effects or other complications. Some shocking proofs are those of serious amputations, normal deliveries, hernia operations, abortions C-sections and the worrisome trend of prescribing potent antibiotics for small sickness," Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle. According to the NMC Act, if caught, they face a fine of up to 5 lakhs or one-year imprisonment.

TSMC has also written to the AYUSH Council about Ayurveda doctors caught prescribing allopathic medicines. "The problem of crosspathy too is illegal and needs to be checked. Allopathic doctors can't prescribe homoeopathy medicines, and Ayush doctors can't do so with allopathic medicines," he said.