TS to Add E-buses to Fleet in City

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is planning to expand its electric bus fleet in the city, said industries and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu during the CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Summit.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the summit, minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the positive response to the free bus travel scheme for women in the city. He stated, "Women are happy about the travel and I see an increasing number of women commuting in buses which we are providing at no cost. In times to come, we will try to bring in more EV buses, although there is not much pollution in the city and the state."

Responding to a question comparing Hyderabad with Bengaluru, which boasts around 6,500 buses, minister Sridhar Babu said that the state is assessing the demand and will adjust the supply accordingly. He also mentioned the creation of the necessary infrastructure to support the increased number of buses, stating, "This many buses will try to create that sort of infrastructure. We see an increase in revenue for the RTC. Based on the revenue and what the state should do, we will provide for the required buses."