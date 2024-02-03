TS IT Minister Sridhar Babu Seeks Info on Land Allotted to Firms by BRS

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu sought details of land allotments made to various companies and industries during the BRS regime over the past decade. During a review meeting with officials from the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) on Saturday, minister Sridhar Babu directed them to compile a comprehensive report detailing the companies that received land, the intended purposes, current usage, and information on any unused lands.

The minister, keen on transparency and accountability, inquired about organisations that obtained leases and whether they subsequently subleased the allotted land. In the event of subleases, he instructed officials to furnish specific details regarding these arrangements and any third-party agreements involved.

Expressing concern over lands confiscated by agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the past, minister Sridhar Babu directed officials to form a dedicated team to legally pursue the retrieval of rights over these confiscated lands.

Additionally, the minister mandated the submission of a report addressing issues related to non-payment of dividends and shareholding amounts by organisations and companies involved in joint venture agreements.

During the meeting, TSIIC officials provided the minister with updates on the current status of industrial parks established through Central government schemes. Minister Sridhar Babu emphasised the importance of TSIIC officials being readily available and expressed concerns over reported instances of unavailability in various districts. He urged officials to ensure their accessibility for efficient administration.

In a move to gather on-ground insights, the minister instructed the TSIIC managing director to conduct field visits to each office and promptly deliver a detailed report encompassing allotted lands, their utilisation by the respective companies, and explanations for any instances of non-utilisation.