TS Govt Likely to Issue Notification for 11,000 DSC Posts

HYDERABAD: The state government, which had promised a mega DSC, is likely to issue a notification to fill up more than 11,000 vacancies. An official communication in this regard is expected in the next seven to ten days.

The government handing over job letters to staff nurses and police constables has kindled hopes of the unemployed.

It may be recalled that the BRS government had issued a notification for 5,089 DSC posts for which the exam is yet to be held. It had received around 1,77,000 applications for the posts.

Sources in the education department asserted that an exercise is underway to decide on the number of posts that are to be notified. It has to decide on whether to issue a new notification or a supplementary notification in addition to the 5,089 posts to avoid troubles for those who have already applied. With the notification for Lok Sabha elections likely to be issued in the first week of March, the government may have to burn midnight oil and finish the exercise.

At least 30 to 45 days need to be given to the applicants and a minimum of 45 to 60 days before exams are held. The exam in all likelihood will be held in June subject to availability of exam centres, sources, who did not wish to be quoted, said.