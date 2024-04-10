TS-Andhra special trains to meet summer rush

VISAKHAPATNAM: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of special trains between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh to meet the summer rush. Special trains 07653/ 07654 will operate between Kacheguda and Tirupati on Thursdays and Fridays throughout April and on the first two days of May. These trains will halt at Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, and Kadapa.



Special trains 07170/ 07169 will connect Secunderabad and Narsapur on Saturdays and Sundays in April, with halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, and Bhimavaram. Special trains 07695/ 07696 between Secunderabad and Ramanthapuram have been extended to from Aoril 10 to 26.