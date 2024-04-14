Tribal Women on ‘Doli Yatra’ for Polling Booth Nearer To Their Village

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Women belonging to the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) took out a “Doli Yatra” in the Arla panchayat of Chodavaram constituency of Anakapalli district, indicating their keenness to participate in the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

In the 2019 elections, tribal communities living in hilltop villages of Pitrigadda, Neelu Banda, Pedda Karuvu, Kottalosingi, Patalosingi, and Arla walked 15 kilometres to the Gurrala Bailu, Gadabapalem Sarabhavaram panchayat polling centre for voting.

In 2020, the state government constituted a new Arla panchayat, following which elections had been held in all panchayats. Tribal Adivasi who participated in the polls felt happy that they did not have to walk 15 km to cast their vote.

However, when they checked their voters’ list for 2024 general elections, they realised that they will have to walk to Sarabhavaram panchayat centre to exercise their franchise.

Pangi Shanti, one of the protesters in the Doli Yatra, said Arla panchayat centre has all the facilities like a school building and fresh water supply, where a polling booth can be set up.

Arla villagers point out that they had cast their votes within Arla panchayat during the 2020 panchayat elections.

Another protester Kilorukma says, “According to instructions of the Chief Election Commissioner, if there are 600 voters within a distance of three kilometres, a special booth must be set up there.” She asked why local officials are ignoring this rule.

Hilltop tribal villagers complained that sometimes, by the time they come down from the hills to vote, they find that their votes have already been cast by someone else. They have to return without voting.

Villagers demanded the Election Commission order setting up of a polling booth at the Arla panchayat, as they can then cast their votes early.



