Transfers in Telangana Judiciary Disrupt CBI Court Proceedings

HYDERABAD: Dr T. Raghuram has been transferred as Principal Special Judge for the trial of CBI cases at Hyderabad. Judge Ch. Ramesh Babu has been transferred to Principal Judge for Hanamkonda district.

They were among two of the 74 judicial officers in cadre of district and senior civil judges by be transferred by the administrative wing of the Telangana High Court.

Ch. Panchakshari has been transferred as member-secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority and B.R. Madhusudhan Rao as registrar (administration) of the High Court.

With the transfer of the Principal Judge of the CBI Court, there would be a delay in disposing of around 120 discharge petitions filed by the accused in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disproportionate assets cases, which are pending for nearly one decade. Recently, the Telangana High Court gave directions to the CBI court to dispose of the cases by April 30.