MANGALURU: Three women lost their lives in an accident near Shedbal in Kagwad on Sunday. The victims, identified as Malavva, Champa, and Bharati, were employed as farm laborers. The tragic incident occurred when a tractor ran over them on Sunday morning. Another woman, Shekavva, suffered severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Offering condolences, Sugarcane Development and Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivananda Patil announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each on behalf of the government for the families of the three victims. In a press statement, Minister Patil expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for considering the request and approving compensation, recognizing this incident as a special case.