Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Vijayapura District in Karnataka

VIJAYPURA: Four people from a family were killed and three injured in an accident between a car and cement-laden truck near Arjunagi of Babaleshwar Taluk in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

A family of seven, traveling in a car, was en route from Vijayapura to Mahalingpur of Bagalkot when tragedy struck. According to reports, a cement-laden truck traveling in the opposite direction collided with the car.

Four members of the family, identified as Arjun Rajaput (32), his 12-year-old son Megharaj, Arjun’s father-in-law Ravindranath Pattar (52), and Ravindranath’s wife Pushpa (40), lost their lives in the accident. Arjun’s wife Jayashri, daughter Nayara, and another son Arjun sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the four killed were shifted to the district hospital.

Senior police officials led by SP Rishikesh Sonawane visited the spot.



