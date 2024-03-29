Top
Tragic Accident at Lankelapalem Junction Leaves Visakhapatnam in Shock

DC Web Desk
29 March 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Chaos at Lankelapalem junction after lorry collision. (Image by Arrangement)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic incident, a major accident occurred at the Lankelapalem junction. The accident, which resulted from a lorry's brake failure, has caused significant damage and is feared to have led to multiple casualties.

Authorities are currently engaged in rescue and relief operations, with emergency services rushing to the scene to attend to the injured and facilitate the evacuation of victims. The extent of the casualties is yet to be ascertained.


