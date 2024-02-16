Trade Unions and Samyuktha Kisan Morcha Call for Bharat Bandh

HYDERABAD: Normal life would be affected partially on Friday when several national organisations called for Bharat Bandh. While the Samyuktha Kisan Morcha has called for a day-long Grameen Bharat Bandh, national-level trade unions have called a strike demanding the withdrawal of the Centre’s decision to award stricter punishment in hit-and-run cases.

Intuc president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, chairman of the central trade unions coordination committee, said a rally will be held from the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc) office at Narayanguda to Dharna Chowk where a meeting will be held at 1 pm

Autorickshaw drivers unions will hold a protest rally from Sundarayya Vignana Kendram at Baghlingampally to Himayatnagar crossroads demanding a transport welfare board and increase in fares as well as implementation of the TS government’s promise to financially aid them. Mohd Omar Khan of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union, Aituc said the fares were last revised in 2013.

The TS Private Transport Mazdoor Maha Sangh said they would not participate in the stir.