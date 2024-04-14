Top SIB Officers Accused of Snooping on Governor and Raj Bhavan Phones

HYDERABAD: Confirming that the BRS government had not obtained permission from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to intercept telephonic conversations, the Hyderabad police allegedly learnt that the then SIB officers involved in the phone tapping scam did not even spare former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mobiles and the landlines at Raj Bhavan.

It may be recalled that there were major differences between the governor and the state government with regard to several Bills and policies. Tamilisai openly refused MLCs appointments under the Governor's quota.

Sources said that way back in 2022 she had brought to the notice of MHA officials about her apprehensions that her mobile phones and landlines at Raj Bhavan were being intercepted by the state government.

The investigators grilled the accused police officers and allegedly obtained startling revelations that there was a close vigil on the activities at Raj Bhavan. The findings, by way of a report, were submitted to the state government.

Meanwhile, investigators convened a meeting with the police officers and directed the newly appointed public prosecutor Sambasiva Reddy to oppose bail pleas filed by the key accused D. Praneeth Rao and N. Bhujanga Rao, which will come up for hearing on Monday.

Another development has been that senior officials have prepared a comprehensive report on the phone tapping case after questioning four police officers —Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, M. Thirupatanna and retired SP P. Radha Kishan Rao.



