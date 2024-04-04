Toddler Falls Into Open Borewell in Vijayapura, Rescue Ops on

A rescue operation is in progress to save a toddler who fell into an open borewell in Lachayan village, of Indi taluk in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.The child, identified as Satwik Mujagond (1.3 years), was playing near the house when he tumbled and fell upside down into the borewell, dug near his house. Upon receiving the distressing news, the district administration sprang into action to initiate efforts to rescue the child.Sources confirmed that the voice of the child is being heard from the borewell. Cameras have been placed to monitor the child's condition.Reportedly, the family had dug the 500-feet borewell on Tuesday, only to find it dry. The child playing very close to the open borewell fell into it and got trapped at a depth of 18-20 feet.A coordinated rescue operation involving personnel from health, revenue, fire and emergency, mines, and geology departments, is underway. Two earth movers have been deployed to dig a parallel pit to reach the child.Senior officials led by Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan are overseeing the rescue operations."We have requested assistance from the SDRF teams. Oxygen is being supplied to the child and his condition is being closely monitored," Indi sub division Assistant Commissioner Abid Gadyal told Deccan Chronicle.Meanwhile, Vijayapura District In-charge Minister M.B. Patil has directed the district administration to expedite the rescue operation. He contacted the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police to provide necessary guidance for the swift and safe rescue of the child.