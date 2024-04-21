Tirupati Folk Festival Rescheduled Due to Elections

Tirupati: Ganga Jatara, a folk festival that the state government celebrates annually in Tirupati to honour the local folk Goddess Thataiahagunta Gangamma, younger sister of Lord Venkateswara, has been rescheduled this year due to general elections.

The state festival had been originally scheduled from May 7 to May 15, with the key programme being on May 13, when a huge clay idol built in front of the temple is demolished.

The festival has been postponed as one of its dates coincides with the polling day in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the revised dates issued by Thataiahagunta Gangamma Devasthanam authorities, the nine-day Jatara will instead start on May 14 and conclude on May 22.