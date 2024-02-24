Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Tirumala Temple Chief Priest in Legal Trouble Over Allegations in Video

In Other News
AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
24 Feb 2024 5:48 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-24 17:48:55.0)
Tirumala Temple Chief Priest in Legal Trouble Over Allegations in Video
x
A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu. (Image: Twitter)

TIRUPATI: A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu, the honorary chief priest of the Tirumala Srivari temple, has been booked by the Tirumala police following a complaint against a video containing his alleged remarks.

The video, deemed controversial, reportedly includes accusations against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials and concerns about adherence to religious practices.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against Deekshitulu under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to hate speech, mischief and criminal intimidation.
Authorities are investigating the video's authenticity and will take further action based on forensic reports.
The current chief priest, A. Venugopala Deekshitulu, and other priests have denied the video’s claims, calling them baseless and intended to damage TTD’s reputation.
The Ahobila Mutt, a Hindu religious institution, condemned Deekshitulu’s alleged comments and urged the TTD Board to consider removing him from his position.
Deekshitulu, through social media, refuted the accusations, claiming the video is fabricated and edited to damage his relationship with TTD.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
A.V. Ramana Deekshitulu tirumala temple hate speech 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
About the AuthorAVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X