Tirupati: The sacred hill town of Tirumala, which has been grappling with the highest-ever summer temperatures, finally found some relief as a cloudburst occurred in the area for the second consecutive day on Friday.

The sudden downpour brought much-needed respite to devotees and locals while also causing some disruptions to public life.

Friday afternoon’s downpour, lasting nearly 90 minutes, drenched the temple town after the rainfall the previous day that lasted an hour.

The strong gusts accompanying the showers led to a substantial drop in atmospheric temperature and turned the weather chilly after the initial reprieve.

However, the precipitation also brought its own set of problems. Pilgrims at the Lord Venkateswara temple, who had completed their darshan, faced difficulties in reaching their accommodations, bus stands, or other destinations as they had to navigate through the rainwater.

Power outages were reported in residential pockets of Tirumala, particularly in Balaji Nagar, and the TTD quarters where numerous locals and TTD employees reside. These areas faced severe inconveniences due to the power cuts during the past two days of rainfall.