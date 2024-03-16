Timeline of BRS MLC Kavitha’s Involvement in Liquorgate

2022

Nov. 25: Chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against seven accused.

Nov. 30: MLC K. Kavitha’s name figures for the first time in remand report of Amit Arora, an accused. It said Kavitha, along with Aurobindo Pharma owner Sharath Chandra Reddy and YSRC MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy were controllers of the “South Group”.

Dec. 1: Kavitha says ED deliberately added her name, says ready for interrogation.

Dec. 3: CBI issues a notice to Kavitha for interrogation on December 6.

Dec. 5: Kavitha suggests meeting at her residence from Dec. 11 to 15, except Dec. 13

Dec. 11: CBI questions Kavitha at her home for 7+ hours

Dec. 12: CBI asks Kavitha to hand over documents related to travel, hotel bills and call data

Dec. 21: ED includes Kavitha’s name in chargesheet, says she has indirect stakes in IndoSpirit, an accused firm. She denies.

2023

Jan. 3: ED seizes Rs 24 lakh from Praveen Kumar, Buchi Babu who is former auditor of Kavitha.

Jan 7: ED names Aurobindo Pharma’s Sharath Chandra Reddy and Abhishek Boinpally in a supplementary chargesheet.

Feb. 8: CBI arrests Buchi Babu.

Feb. 11: Magunta Raghava mentions Kavitha in his remand report

Feb. 26: CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

March 8: ED issues summons to Kavitha for interrogation on March 9

March 11: Kavitha appears with ED, questioned for 9+ hours, summoned on March 16

March 20, 21: Kavitha appears for questioning, grilled for more than 10 hours on both days.

April 12: Conman Sukesh alleged Kejriwal has financial transactions with Kavitha using code words like “sister” for Kavitha, “15 grams ghee” for Rs 15 crores, “office” for BRS head office, “JH” for Kavitha’s guest house in Jubilee Hills and “AK Bro” for Arvind Kejriwal.

April 29: ED marks Buchi Babu as a witness

May 1: ED mentions in chargesheets that Kavitha with political clout and money from the criminal activities purchased land for cheap. Kavitha’s husband D.R. Anil Kumar mentioned in the chargesheet.

May 27: Kavitha’s name dropped in supplementary chargesheet

May 30: Kavitha’s name reappears in supplementary chargesheet

June 1: Aurobindo Pharma’s Sharath Chandra Reddy turns approver

July 14: K.T. Rama Rao sends legal notice to Sukesh

Sept. 14: ED summons Kavitha

Sept. 15: SC directs ED not to summon Kavitha until Sept. 26

Sept. 26: SC extends date till Nov. 20

2024

Jan. 15: ED summons Kavitha on Jan. 16

Jan. 16: Kavitha skips interrogation, cites SC plea

Feb. 5: SC directs ED not to summons to Kavitha until Feb. 16

Feb. 21: ED issues summons to Kavitha on Feb. 26

Feb. 25: Kavitha tells CBI she will not come for interrogation due to “pressing onerous engagements”

Feb. 28: SC extends protection from arrest March 13.

March 15: Kavitha arrested at her home.



