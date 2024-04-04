Top
Three Killed, 10 Injured in Lorry-Van Collision at Pendurthi

DC Correspondent
4 April 2024 7:05 AM GMT
Visakhapatnam: Three people were killed and 10 others seriously injured in a road accident that took place at Pendurthi Akkireddypalem near Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

According to Pendurthi CI Maradana Srinivas Rao, a Tata ace van, allegedly being driven by a drowsy driver, rammed into a stationary lorry near a traffic signal killing three passengers of the van. The deseased have been identified as - Hanumantu Ananda Rao (45), Hanumantu Shekhar Rao (15), and Chintadi Indu (65) - all identified as being from Kovvuru in the West Godavari district.

Ten other occupants of the van sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the King George Hospital (KGH) for treatment.

Police officials said that the van was returning from a wedding ceremony in Vizianagaram district's Ponduru Mandal. A case has been registered by the Pendurthi police.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
