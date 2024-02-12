Three-day South India music and dance festival to mesmerise Tirupati

Tirupati: The holy city of Tirupati is set to reverberate with the sounds of music and rhythms of dance during the three-day South India music and dance festival. The event will be held from February 14 to 16 at the Mahati Auditorium.

The event is being organised by the SV College of Music and Dance and SV Nadaswaram and Dolu School which are run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The festival will be inaugurated on February 14 at 10 am in the presence of Shakti Peethadeeshwari Mata Ramyananda Bharati. The valedictory session will be held on February 16 at 6:45 pm.

Renowned artistes including Padmasri Dr Yella Venkateswara Rao, Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry and other stalwarts will grace the event over the three days. They will also deliver lectures while students of the music and dance college will enthral audiences with their exceptional performances. Dance ballets like "Sri Krishna Leela Vilasam", "Sri Rama Kathasaram", "Bhakta Prahlada Yaksha Ganam" etc will be showcased during the festival.

Retired principals of the college will also be honoured for their valuable contributions over the years. The festival will be attended by TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CVSO D. Narasimha Kishore and other officials.