Three Class X students drown in ASR district

Three high school students died when they drowned in a canal near Sitapalle under Gokavaram mandal of ASR district on Sunday.

Rampachodavaram sub-inspector K. Mohan said the deceased are students of 10th class at the ZP High School in Rampa Yerravaram of Gokavaram mandal.

The SI identified them as Kakara Veeravenkata Arjun (16), Anniboina Devi Charan (16) and Laveti Ramanji (16). Two students Kunche Vikas and Anniboina Mohan, both 16, who remained on the banks of the canal, informed the local people about their friends drowning.

Locals fished out the three bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem.

The five boys had arrived in Rampachodavaram on two bikes. Police have registered a case.