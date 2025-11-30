Tigress, Four Cubs Captured On Village Outskirts In Karnataka's Hunsur

Mysuru : A tigress and her four cubs, spotted roaming on the fringes of a forest area, have been captured by the forest department, officials said on Sunday.

The big cat is believed to be the same tigress that allegedly mauled a two-year-old boy to death about two years ago, they added.

The tigress and her cubs were captured on the outskirts of Gowdanakatte village in Hunsur taluk, officials said.

According to the forest department, the tigress was first sighted moving outside the forest boundary and was later captured from a maize field on November 28, following repeated sightings that had left residents living in fear.

Two farmers had narrowly escaped an attack four days earlier, prompting intensified operations by the department.

Her four cubs, estimated to be around six months old, were located and rescued on Sunday morning.

Found hiding in fields on the village outskirts, they were tranquillised, given primary medical care, and shifted to a safe location.

The operation was carried out by the department's task force with the support of four elephants, a senior forest official said. The cubs were subsequently reunited with their mother, the department added.