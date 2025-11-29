India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo To Assist Citizens Hit By Cyclone Ditwah

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission has set up emergency desks in Colombo to assist stranded nationals in Sri Lanka and rushed aid after a severe Cyclone Ditwah ravaged the island nation killing over 50 persons and displacing nearly 50,000.

India has launched `Operation Sagar Bandhu’ to provide relief, rescue and aid to Sri Lanka. Early on Saturday morning, an Indian Air Force C130 J plane carrying about 12 tons of aid including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits and ready to eat food items landed in Colombo. Shortly after that another plane IL-76 took off carrying paramilitary personnel and nine tons of relief material as part of India's humanitarian aid. In addition, two Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel were dispatched to Colombo.

“A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way!,” said External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar.

"The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 8 tonnes of equipment to Colombo," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X on Saturday. Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities, officials said. "Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood first, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need," the IAF said.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the first tranche of relief materials were handed after the consignments were transported by Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

The NDRF contingent also has specialised search dogs for undertaking relief and rescue operations. The NDRF personnel have been divided into two teams. The teams are carrying inflatable boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, communication equipment, first-aid kits and other essential rescue stores to support search, rescue, and relief operations in cyclone-affected regions of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst disasters after Cyclone Ditwah caused floods and landslides that left a trail of destruction and damaged infrastructure. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency throughout the island in view of the emergency situation due to the devastation caused by floods. More than 50 people have been killed in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides and more than 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

The NDRF has also deployed 14 teams across vulnerable coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai, in the wake of the cyclone. Additional teams have been earmarked for Puducherry while 10 teams are en route to Chennai from NDRF bases in Pune in Maharashtra and Vadodara in Gujarat.