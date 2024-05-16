TG Replaces TS on State Vehicle Number Plates

HYDERABAD: A central gazette notification published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways replaced TS with TG as state code in Telangana vehicle registration plates. The registration number plates of vehicles in Telangana hence forth will bear the state code as TG replacing TS.

As per the notification, the registration mark on vehicles for states and Union Territories under Serial No. 29-A, TS stands amended as TG. The change, which comes into effect immediately, aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness.







