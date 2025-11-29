Tempest Advertising Raises Cyber Awareness with Engaging Street Play

Hyderabad: Tempest Advertising recently executed a high-impact CSR initiative aimed at spreading awareness about cybercrime and digital fraud. The campaign, inaugurated by D. Vijay Kumar from the cyber crime branch, seamlessly blended creativity, education, and entertainment to engage thousands of employees at Sattva Knowledge City.

Kicking off with a dynamic street play (Nukkad Natak), the initiative extended into a 10-day digital awareness campaign across social media, featuring engaging memes, emailers, informative posts, and a dedicated website, launched by Dr Mahender Rathod, IPS, Inspector General of Police.

The captivating street play, performed by Pooja Chowatia, Grishma Shah Doshi, Mitali Bhodotaria, Mosmi Jain, and Chetali, used humor and relatable storytelling to highlight real-world cyber threats and the many forms of digital fraud. The performance resonated strongly with the audience, driving home the importance of staying vigilant online.

To widen its reach, the event was streamed live on YouTube, drawing participation from several educational institutions, which screened the session for their students. Tempest teams from Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai also joined the live stream, extending their support and adding to the campaign’s impact.

Speaking about the initiative, M.D. Turab Lakdawala shared, “The extent to which cybercrime has spread and the volume of incidents happening every day is alarming. Even our organization has faced email phishing attempts, which made it important for us to step forward and educate people about these threats.”