Telangana's Tableau Returns to Republic Day Parade After 3 Years

HYDERABAD: After a gap of three years, Telangana state's tableau will be featured at the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The theme is the Telangana liberation movement.



Following a request made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last month, the Centre has agreed to display the Telangana state tableau at the Republic Day celebrations, sources said.

The theme of the TS Tableau for this year is "India — Mother of Democracy," highlighting the significance of the armed struggle fought in Telangana to protect the rights and democratic values of the people.



The statues of notable revolutionary leaders like Komaram Bheem, Ranji Gond, and Chakali Ailamma, who played significant roles in the Telangana liberation movement, will be displayed in the tableau. The aim is to create awareness in the country about the Telangana movement, which emerged from the humiliation faced by girl children during the regime of the Nizams.

After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the state got the opportunity to display tableau only twice in 2015 and 2020. The Centre has agreed to allow Telangana tableau in the R-Day parade for the next two years also, sources said.







The newly-formed Congress government aims to showcase through tableau that the Telangana struggle was an integral part of preserving the country's democracy, regardless of who engaged in it. It also wants to showcase the development of Telangana in various spheres.



