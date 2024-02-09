Telangana Leaders Express Gratitude as Bharat Ratna Conferred on P.V. Narasimha Rao

HYDERABAD: Telangana state leaders took to social media to thank the Centre for conferring the Bharat Ratna former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, a son of the soil, and remembered his contributions for the country.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, “Our Telangana son, who raised the glory of Telugu-ites on a national scale, receiving the Bharat Ratna is a proud moment for all of us”. He congratulated the others who were conferred the country’s highest civilian honour posthumously, former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and agricultural scientist Dr M.S. Swaminathan.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on X: “The man who shaped the country’s economy with his economic reforms and vision for globalisation, ex-prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao receiving the Bharat Ratna is a prestigious moment for the Telangana people. We thank the Centre government for recognizing our struggles for this moment.”

TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said “‘Bharat Ratna for former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a fitting tribute to the great leader and a son of the Telugu soil. A visionary leader, his multifaceted legacy extends to language and education, solidifying his position as a transformative leader who enriched the nation's cultural and intellectual fabric (sic).”

BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao, tagging his old tweet of acknowledging Narasimha Rao as the most effective and efficient prime minister, said, “I thank (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi for his decision. Glad the Union government has honored former PM Sri PV Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna (sic).”



