Telangana High Court Collegium Recommends Two Additional Judges as Permanent Judges

Vujjini Vamshidhar
16 April 2024 5:18 PM GMT
HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of Justice Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, additional judges of the Telangana High Court, as permanent judges of the court.

On February 13, the High Court Collegium had unanimously recommended the appointment of Justice Sreenivasa Rao and justice Rajeshwar Rao as permanent judges of the High Court.

They were appointed additional judge of the Telangana High Court in August 2022.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
High Court Collegium Permanent Judges Telangana High Court 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
