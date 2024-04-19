Top
Telangana HC Halts Suspension of Workers for Alleged Attendance at BRS Meeting

L. Ravichander
19 April 2024
Telangana HC Halts Suspension of Workers for Alleged Attendance at BRS Meeting
Telangana High Court. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Friday suspended an order of the Election Commission of India suspending some employees for attending an election-related BRS meeting.

The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Srinivas and others challenging a notice issued by the district election officer (DEO) and Siddipet collector. It was alleged that the BRS had conducted a meeting unauthorisedly in violation of the model code of conduct in connection with general elections at the Reddy Function Hall, Siddipet, which some of DRDA staff attended.

Overall, 106 Indira Kranti Pathakam employees had been suspended by the DEO.

The petitioner said the DEO was neither the appointing authority nor the disciplinary authority in respect of the petitioners. Therefore, he had no power or authority to place the petitioners under suspension by invoking Sections 129 and 134 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 or/and conduct of Civil Servants, 1964, senior counsel G. Vidya Sagar argued.

He also argued that the conduct of Rules of Civil Servants, 1964 were adopted by Telangana state, which were applicable to a person who was a member of civil services of the state or works in a civil post in the state or in connection with the affairs of the state. The petitioners were not civil servants and did not come under the provisions of the Rules.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
L. Ravichander
About the AuthorL. Ravichander
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

