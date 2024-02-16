Telangana Govt Urges Public Vigilance Against Antimicrobial Resistance

HYDERABAD: The TS Drugs Control Administration has issued a stern warning about the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). With the World Health Organisation identifying AMR as a top 10 global health threat, and India reporting alarmingly high rates, authorities stressed the urgent need for proactive measures.

AMR poses a grave risk to public health, rendering antibiotics ineffective and making infections difficult or impossible to treat. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics contribute significantly to this crisis. Over-prescription of antibiotics, particularly for viral infections, and the unauthorised sale of these drugs without a doctor's prescription are highlighted as major concerns, TS DCA Director General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

The state government has emphasised the importance of responsible antibiotic use, urging citizens to obtain antibiotics only with a valid prescription from a qualified medical professional. Completing the full course of treatment as prescribed is also crucial to prevent the development of drug-resistant microbes.

The government stressed the role of public awareness in combating AMR. Encouraging individuals to educate themselves and others about the risks associated with antibiotic misuse is paramount in curbing this global threat, Kamalasan Reddy noted.

He called for concerted efforts from healthcare professionals, regulatory bodies, industries, and the general public to safeguard public health against the growing menace of antimicrobial resistance.