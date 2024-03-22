Telangana Govt to Lift Ban on General Transfer of Employees, Teachers

HYDERABAD: The state government is all set to lift the ban on general transfer of employees, fulfilling a long-pending demand of government employees and teachers, imposed by the BRS government. The schedule for transfers is likely to be released after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4 when the model code of conduct ends, sources said.

The move will benefit around three lakh employees posted in various departments and 1.5 lakh teachers working in state-run schools.

The reversal will also bring relief from difficulties caused by the ban on ‘spouse transfers’ and will reunite teacher couples as well as those brought about by GO 317.

General transfers are done to ensure that no employee works at the same place beyond five years. Newly-recruited employees, who complete two years of service, and senior employees, who complete five years at the same place, await general transfers to get postings in locations of their choice on a seniority basis.

In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the state governments used to undertake general transfer regularly. In fact, there have been instances of transfers on the completion of an academic year. This was to ensure that children of employees were not affected by transfers.

The BRS government undertook general transfer of employees only once in 2018, a few months prior to the Assembly polls. The transfer window, which ran from May 25 to June 15, 2018, was the first one since 2013.

Last month, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a meeting with all employees and teachers unions at MCRHRDI in which they made a strong demand for general transfers. Reddy directed officials to initiate steps in this regard.

The BRS government had also imposed a ban on 'spouse transfers,' which affected nearly 83,000 couples who were posted in different districts. They said their children and dependent parents were facing several problems due to this.

That apart, the BRS government brought in the controversial GO 317 in December 2021 for transferring employees and teachers on a local basis, district-wise. The system was formulated after the BRS reorganised the number of districts from 10 to 33 in 2016. The employees and teachers were allocated to new districts based on their nativity.

This caused hardships to teachers in the middle of the academic year as they had to change their job location. The order divided employees and teacher couples previously posted at the same place.