Telangana govt starts appointment of Agri Market Committees

Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday set up the first two of the proposed 197 agriculture market committees statewide, at Sadashivpet and Boath. Sadakula Kumar was appointed as market committee chairman of Sadashivpet and Boddu Gangaiah of Boath.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao congratulated the new market committee, and Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner Raghunandan Rao issued the orders. The term of the committees will be two years.

The minister said, “The exercise for appointment of market committees is underway and orders will be issued for their appointment soon. All sections of society will have sufficient representation in the appointment of chairpersons and executive committees.”

A press release stated that Nageswara Rao had ordered TS Markfed to intervene in the market as the price of sunflower seeds had fallen below the minimum support price of Rs 6,760. Purchase centres will be opened in the market yards in all major centres where the crop is grown.

The government asked farmers not to resort to selling their produce at lower prices. The sunflower crop has been grown over an area of 21,350 this rabi season and a yield of 16,995 tonnes is expected.