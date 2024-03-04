Top
Telangana: Five from Karnataka die as car hits a tree

DC Online team
4 March 2024 7:55 AM GMT
Five persons from Karnataka died and six others were injured when a car they were travelling in hit a tree in Wanaparthy district (X.com)
Hyderabad: Five persons from Karnataka died and six others were injured when a car they were travelling in hit a tree in Wanaparthy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred under Kothakota police station limits on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway at around 2.30 am, they said.

Three children and two elderly persons died in the accident while six other occupants of the car were injured in the accident. They are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, police said.


