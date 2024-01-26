Telangana CM Sets Task for Finance Dept, TSPSC to Comply with Job Calendar

HYDERABAD: With the reconstitution of the TS Public Service Board (TSPSC), Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the finance department to speed up the process of giving approvals for filling vacancies in government departments.

The approvals will pave the way for beginning the recruitment process and allow the TSPSC to issue job notifications, which are expected from February.

Newly appointed TSPSC chairman M. Mahender Reddy and five members took oath and assumed office on Friday. Soon afterwards, they held a preliminary meeting and discussed on measures of building better coordination with state government to obtain details of vacancies, getting approvals from the finance department and for issuance of job calendar every year on the lines of the UPSC.

As part of its election manifesto for Assembly polls, titled Abhaya Hastam and released on November 17, 2023, the Congress had issued a job calendar specifying the dates on which it would issue notifications for filling vacancies in different departments.



While promising to fill two lakh vacancies within one year of forming the government, the party had said that it would issue the job notifications from February 1, 2024, and complete this process on December 15.

The party announced that the job aspirants would be exempted from paying application fees.

Official sources said that the CM directed the finance department to stick to the job calendar issued by the Congress in its manifesto and give approvals before the election code for the Lok Sabha polls came into effect.

The CM also discussed with finance department officials the plan to issue a mega notification for the recruitment of teachers for the District Selection Committee.

The previous BRS government did not release a single DSC notification in the last nine years but released one for 5,000 posts just before Assembly polls in November last. The exams were not held due to elections.

Revanth Reddy wanted financial officials to add another 7,000 teacher posts and issue the mega DSC notification for over 12,000 posts.



Busy year for job-seekers

TS Public Service Board calendar for recruitment to government jobs is a year-long exercise.

Group-1: February

Group-2 Phase-1: April

Group-2 Phase-2: December

Group-3 Phase-1: June

Group-3 Phase-2: December

Group-4 Phase-1: June

Group-4 Phase-2: December