Teenager Rescues 50 Workers from Blaze in Rangareddy

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate student, Sai Charan, 17, helped rescue about 50 workers after fire broke out at the Allen Homoeo and Herbal Products Limited unit at Nandigama in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district on Friday. Thanks to his action, only one person sustained injuries.

Charan, who was passing by, noticed the fire and, rushed in and found a rope inside the premises. Climbing up a window sill, he held the rope and helped 50 workers who were trapped escape. Fire personnel thanked Charan for his effort.

Fire services personnel who had reached the spot by then also helped in the rescue.

Rangareddy fire department officer T. Poornachander said that around 5 pm, they received a call from Nandigama locals about the fire. Five fire tenders from different places were dispatched to the spot, who had a tough time to douse the flames.

"The flames emanated from the godown where spirits used for the medicines are store. We brought the situation under control after rescuing the workers. One worker who jumped from the building suffered injuries," Poornachander said.

The fire department officials suspect that sparks from welding works caused the mishap.