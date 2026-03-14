Himachal: Mass Copying At Kangra School; Teacher Suspended

Dharamsala : The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has suspended a superintendent and ordered the immediate shifting of an entire examination centre in Kangra district following evidence of mass copying during the ongoing board exams, officials said on Saturday. The action at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Jawali in Kangra district comes after reports of large-scale irregularities, including video evidence of a teacher verbally dictating answers to students inside the examination hall, the officials said.

In an official statement, Board Chairman Rajesh Sharma said the decision followed multiple complaints and video evidence alleging serious irregularities at the Jawali centre. The examination centre has been shifted to the Government Senior Secondary School in Matlahar.

The Director of School Education suspended the centre superintendent, Ravi Bhandari, a biology lecturer, with immediate effect. The suspension order cited gross misuse of official position, failure to maintain integrity, and conduct unbecoming of a government servant.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that a teacher inside the examination hall was verbally dictating answers to multiple-choice questions to students. The Board described the incident as a clear case of mass copying that undermines the credibility of the examination system.

The Board has directed the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jawali, to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report to the Board headquarters. Officials said such incidents compromise examination the interests of hardworking students.

To maintain transparency and fairness, the Jawali examination centre has been cancelled. All candidates assigned to the centre will appear for their remaining papers at the Government Senior Secondary School, Matlahar.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the centre coordinator, centre superintendent and deputy superintendent. The Board has also written to the Himachal Pradesh Department of Education in Shimla, recommending exemplary disciplinary action against those found responsible.

Chairman Sharma said the Board maintains a zero-tolerance policy against unfair means and is committed to safeguarding the sanctity of the examination process. He warned that anyone found facilitating malpractice will face strict action to ensure "such incidents are not repeated".