TD leader Nara Lokesh, his wife meet former UK Prime Minister Blair

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani on Saturday met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Nara Lokesh said they discussed applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in several areas such as government, education, health, and politics.

"Today, Nara Brahmani and I had the honour of meeting with former UK Prime Minister Mr. Tony Blair. Our discussion on the applications of AI in various areas such as government, education, health, and politics, and how we could leverage it to enhance incomes was truly insightful and inspiring. Thank you Tony for a meaningful discussion as always. I look forward to working with you on a common agenda. @InstituteGC," wrote Nara Lokesh on social media platform X.

Nara Brahmani highlighted that AI can serve several purposes including an increase in income levels.

"Elated to meet Tony Blair, former UK prime minister, and to have an engaging conversation around the impact of AI in government, education, health, and politics. AI can serve several purposes, with the end goal being to improve income levels and enhance quality of life. @InstituteGC" wrote Nara Brahmani on social media platform X.

Earlier in June, Nara Lokesh assumed charge as the Minister of Human Resources, IT, Electronics, and Real-Time Governance at the Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada.

The sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna took oath as members.

Naidu had vowed in November 2021 that he would return to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister. He was given a standing ovation as he arrived in the House as the chief minister of the state for a fourth time.