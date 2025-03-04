Tata Steel Pays Tribute to Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on his 186th Birth Anniversary

Jamshedpur: Tata Steel, along with its subsidiaries and employees across India, celebrated the 186th birth anniversary of its visionary founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. Revered as the ‘Father of Indian Industry’, J N Tata’s legacy of industrial excellence and community welfare continues to inspire the Tata Group and the Nation.

J N Tata’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1870s with a textile mill, but his vision extended far beyond. He laid the foundation for India’s steel and power industries, championed technical education, and envisioned a future where industrial growth and community welfare went hand in hand.

The day was marked by a series of events across Tata Steel’s operations, reflecting the founder’s enduring vision of combining industrial progress with social responsibility. This year’s theme, ‘Leadership in Market, Technology, and Cost’, underscored Tata Steel’s commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and global competitiveness.

The flagship event in Jamshedpur began with senior officials, including N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel, Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, Ritu Raj Sinha, Managing Director of Tata Steel UISL, and Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, President of Tata Workers’ Union, paying floral tributes at the Works Main Gate. The homage continued at the Postal Park in the heart of Jamshedpur, where dignitaries gathered to honour the founder’s visionary contributions. On the eve of Founder’s Day (March 2), Chandrasekaran formally switched on the illumination at Jubilee Park, a tradition that symbolises the city’s vibrancy and the founder’s vision. Over 20 landmarks in Jamshedpur, including buildings and roundabouts, were adorned with colourful lights, creating a festive atmosphere for citizens and visitors alike. Jubilee Park will remain open to the public from March 3 to 5.

Tata Steel Sports Division organised various sporting activities on March 2 and 3 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, engaging employees and their families in friendly competitions. These events highlighted the importance of physical fitness and teamwork, values that align with JN Tata’s vision of holistic development.

The celebrations also included the inauguration of key community projects in Jamshedpur. On March 1, Tata Steel unveiled the new Prem Jyoti Prangan School, a modern and sustainable educational facility funded by the Company. Additionally, a first-of-its-kind pet crematorium was inaugurated, offering an environmentally responsible solution for pet owners. On March 4, Tata Main Hospital will open a dedicated Spine Clinic and Stroke Unit, further enhancing healthcare services in the region.

At Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) and Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), over 1,000 Tata Parivar members participated in week-long celebrations. They included a friendly football tournament and diverse sporting activities as well as a quiz competition for Tata Parivar members, employees, and their families, held at Rehabilitation & Resettlement Colony and the Company’s housing colonies.

Tata Steel Foundation, in collaboration with TSK and Ferro Alloys Plant Bamnipal, organised a volunteer initiative at Remal Dam, Odisha. Over 70 employees participated in a comprehensive clean-up drive, collecting approximately one quintal of single-use plastics and non-biodegradable waste, significantly contributing to the environmental stewardship of the dam and its surrounding ecosystem.

In Meramandali, Tata Steel paid homage to JN Tata with a tribute at his statue, followed by sporting events for employees and their families. The Tata Steel Foundation organised a volleyball tournament in Talbahal village, fostering community spirit.

The Joda unit of Tata Steel’s Ore Mines and Quarries (OMQ) division in Odisha celebrated with floral tributes at various sites, including Joda East Iron Mine, Khondbond Iron Mine, NINL Mine, and Kalamang and Gandhalpada Project Office. Employees engaged in sports activities and fruit packets were distributed to patients at Tata Steel Main Hospital, Joda.